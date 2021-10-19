Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson Among Cast For Trolls Animated Holiday Special On NBC

EXCLUSIVE: Trolls alums Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Kenan Thompson and Rachel Bloom are among the A-list voice cast who will reunite for Trolls Holiday In Harmony, a new half-hour animated musical special from the DreamWorks Animation franchise set on NBC. Fellow Trolls alums Ron Funches, Kunal Nayyar, Anderson .Paak, Anthony Ramos, Ester Dean, Walt Dohrn, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Karan Soni also are set for the special that will air Friday, November 26 at 9 pm on NBC.

In the special, as the holidays near, Queen Poppy (Kendrick) plans the first annual Trolls Kingdom Secret Holiday Gift Swap. Things take an unexpected turn, however, when she and Branch (Timberlake) draw each other’s name. Meanwhile, Tiny Diamond (Thompson) comes down with a bad case of writers’ block trying to think of a special holiday rap for his dad.

The special, which includes four original songs, is written and directed by Sean Charmatz and Tim Heitz with Gina Shay and Walt Dohrn serving as the executive producers.

The Trolls DreamWorks Animation franchise includes the 2016 film Trolls and 2020’s Trolls World Tour starring Kendrick, Timberlake, among others, as well as two original TV series, digital content, videos games and more.

Following its premiere on NBC, Trolls Holiday in Harmony, will be available for purchase on digital and DVD November 30 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. A digital soundtrack for the special will be released by RCA Records on November 26 to coincide with the special airing on NBC.