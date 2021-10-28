Andrew Cuomo Faces Misdemeanor Complaint Over Alleged Groping

A complaint has been filed in Albany City Court against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, alleging that he forcibly touched a woman at the state governor’s mansion last year.

The criminal complaint, a misdemeanor, alleges that on Dec. 7, Cuomo “did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim…and onto her intimate body part. Specifically, the victim’s left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute in such case made and provided.”

The accuser was not named in the complaint. But Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple has said that the department would review complaints made by Brittany Commisso, a former aide who went public with her allegations last summer.

Cuomo has denied the claims.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said in August.

He resigned and left office in August, following the release of a report from state Attorney General Letitia James, detailing sexual harassment allegations from 11 women.

Forcible touching is a class A misdemeanor in the state of New York, with a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul succeeded Cuomo.