‘American Buffalo’ Broadway Revival With Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell & Darren Criss Coming In Spring

The Broadway revival of David Mamet’s American Buffalo starring Laurence Fishburne, Sam Rockwell and Darren Criss – postponed from 2020 due to the Covid shutdown – will open at Circle in the Square Theatre on Wednesday, April 14, 2022, two years to the day after its original target.

Previews for the strictly limited 16-week engagement will begin the week of March 22. The play will be directed, as originally planned, by Neil Pepe (Speed-the-Plow, A Life in the Theatre).

Following the 2020 cancellation, lead producer Jeffrey Richards said the producing team intended to stage the production in spring 2021 but only if Covid vaccines were widely available. At the time – summer 2020 – Richards became the first Broadway producer to insist that a return to the stage would be predicated on vaccinations.

Broadway currently requires all audiences and theater workers to be vaccinated, a policy in place through at least the end of this year.

The revival will mark the Broadway returns of all three actors: Fishburne made his debut in 1992’s Two Trains Running, then starred in The Lion in Winter (1999) and Thurgood (2008). Rockwell made his Broadway debut in 2010’s A Behanding in Spokane before returning in 2015 in Fool for Love, and Criss starred in the replacement casts of both the 2010 production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and 2014’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

The creative team for the spring production includes Scott Pask (Set Design), Dede Ayite (Costume Design), and Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design. The producing team is headed by Richards, Steve Traxler, Stephanie P. McClelland, GFour Productions, Spencer Ross, with Chris and Ashlee Clarke, Gemini Theatrical, Suna Said Maslin, Richard Liebowitz/Cue to Cue Productions, Patty Baker/Good Productions, Brad Blume, Caiola Productions, Joanna Carson, Arthur Kern, Willette Klausner, Jeremiah J. Harris and Darren P. DeVerna, Van Kaplan, Patrick Myles/David Luff, Alexander Marshall, Kathleen K. Johnson, Diego Kolankowsky, Steve and Jacob Levy, Morwin Schmookler, Brian Moreland, Ambassador Theatre Group, Jacob Soroken Porter and The Shubert Organization

American Buffalo, a 1976 Obie Award-winning play, originated at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, opening the following year on Broadway in an acclaimed production that starred Robert Duvall, John Savage and Kenneth MacMillan. A 1983 revival featured Al Pacino, J.J. Johnston and James Hayden, the Once Upon a Time In America actor who died of a drug overdose shortly after the Broadway production opened (he was replaced by Bruce MacVittie). A poorly received 2008 revival starred Cedric the Entertainer, John Leguizamo and Haley Joel Osment, and closed just a week after its Nov. 17 opening night.