AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program In 101 U.S. Markets

AMC Theatres guests can now find select showtimes utilizing an open caption format at 240 AMC locations, in more than 100 U.S. markets.

The offering of some open caption showtimes for all new release movies is intended to expand the overall movie-going audience, especially intended for those with hearing difficulties or where English is a second language.

As of this week, guests at participating AMC locations can find clearly marked open caption showtimes on AMCTheatres.com and the AMC mobile app. Open captions are now available through AMC’s Private Theatre Rentals program at participating locations.

The vast majority of showtimes at AMC will continue to be offered with closed captioning. Hence, AMC will continue to have assisted

listening devices available at all of its locations in the U.S..

“Inclusive programming is core to AMC’s strategy, and we’re proud to lead the theatrical exhibition industry by making some open caption showtimes available at hundreds of our locations nationwide. By adding open captions to the variety of presentation formats we offer, AMC locations become a more welcoming place for millions of Americans who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as many for whom English is not their native language. Initial consumer response has been very positive, and we anticipate strong demand with growing awareness of open caption showtimes at AMC,” said Elizabeth Frank, AMC EVP, Worldwide Programming & Chief Content Officer.