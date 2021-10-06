Amazon Prime Video Sets Streaming Date For ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’

Amazon Prime Video will stream Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on January 14 in 240 countries and territories.

The tech company licensed rights to the fourth installment in the franchise from Sony earlier this year, extending its opportunistic streak as Covid continues to disrupt the film marketplace. Deadline reported discussions with Amazon in August, which were aimed at enabling the film to avoid a head-to-head matchup with another major animated title, Addams Family 2. Both had been scheduled to come out in early October.

Sony, which is unique among major studios for not having its own streaming platform to supply, has made moves during the pandemic like selling Greyhound to Apple and reaching a major overall agreement with Netflix.

The Hotel Transylvania franchise has grossed $1.3 billion. The new outing features voice work by Selena Gomez, Brian Hull, Jim Gaffigan, Andy Samberg, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, Molly Shannon, David Spade, Keegan-Michael Key, Fran Drescher, Brad Abrell and Asher Blinkoff.

“The success of the Hotel Transylvania franchise over the years speaks for itself,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the films created by the brilliant Genndy Tartakovsky, and the latest installment is the perfect ending to an incredible journey.”

Sony Pictures Animation chief Kristine Belson gave a shout-out to directors Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. “These films have thrilled audiences and paved the way for so many artists working in CG animation,” she said. “We are thrilled to work with Amazon to bring this film to families everywhere.”

Amazon has found success (at least according to its own executive commentary) in its movie efforts over the past year with major acquisition titles like Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Coming 2 America. It has also mounted an increasingly ambitious slate of its own originals like The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, and Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan.