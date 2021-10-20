Amazon Locks In Garth Davis Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Foe’ In $30M+ Deal; Aaron Pierre Joins Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal In Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Studios has completed its worldwide acquisition of Garth Davis sci-fi thriller Foe in a deal we understand to be north of $30M.

The package was one of the hot titles at the Cannes market this year and we had already broken news that Amazon was in exclusive negotiations with sellers FilmNation, CAA and UTA.

Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Normal People star Paul Mescal were already set to star. We can reveal today that fast-rising Brit actor Aaron Pierre is replacing LaKeith Stanfield on the movie.

The Underground Railroad and Old actor Pierre is on a roll having recently been set for the Lion King prequel and as the lead role in Netflix’s Rebel Ridge in place of John Boyega who exited the movie this summer during production. That project is due to get back up underway in spring next year.

Foe is set in a near future when corporate power and environmental decay are ravaging the planet. Junior (Mescal) and Hen (Ronan) are a young couple married seven years and living a solitary life on their isolated farm. One night, a stranger named Terrance (Pierre) knocks on their door, bringing news that throws their lives into turmoil: Junior has been randomly selected to travel to a large, experimental space station orbiting Earth. The most unusual part? Arrangements have already been made so that when he leaves, Hen won’t have a chance to miss him, because she won’t be left alone — not even for a moment. Hen will have familiar company that pushes her to make a life-changing decision.

Lion helmer Davis will direct a script he wrote with author Iain Reid, based on the latter’s sci-fi novel. Filming is due to get underway early next year in Australia.

Producers are Kerry Kohansky-Roberts of Anonymous Content Studios, Davis through his I Am That shingle, and See-Saw Films’ Emile Sherman and Iain Canning. Reid and Samantha Lang are the executive producers and the film is an Anonymous Content Studios production. Libby Sharpe is co-producer.

Pierre is repped by CAA, Hamilton Hodell and Anonymous Content.