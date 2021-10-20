Amazon’s Indian Thriller ‘Breathe: Into The Shadows’ Greenlit For Season 2

Breathe: Into The Shadows, the Amazon Prime Video Original show out of India, has been recommissioned by the streamer for a second season.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen and Saiyami Kher, the sequel will see Naveen Kasturia join in a lead role. The first season of the crime thriller followed Dr. Avinash Sabharwal (Bachchan) as he finds his 6-year-old daughter Siya has been kidnapped by a masked man, who demands that Sabharwal kills someone in order to get his daughter back.

Created and Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and directed by Mayank Sharma, the new season has commenced production in New Delhi and Mumbai and is due for release in 2022.

“Given the popularity and sheer anticipation around Breathe: Into The Shadows, a new season was imminent. As the plot intensifies and new characters infuse raw energy into the narrative, the stakes and the thrill go higher this season,” said Aparna Purohit, Head of Originals, Prime Video India.

“At Abundantia Entertainment, we endeavour to create compelling content across genres that aim to deliver impact and entertainment amongst audiences, and we are glad to bring another exciting story for fans of this marquee show. With Mayank at the helm once again and backed by a strong team of writers, this season will see a host of new characters amp up the drama anchored in a strong emotional core. We’re excited to kick-start another enthralling season,” added Vikram Malhotra, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Abundantia Entertainment.