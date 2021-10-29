Amazon Propagate Eva Orner Documentary ‘Burning’ To Screen At UN Climate Change Conference COP26

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon is premiering their first Australian Original feature documentary Burning at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow on Nov. 8 in association with Bloomberg Green.

Directed by Oscar and Emmy winning Australian filmmaker Eva Orner and produced by Propagate, Burning takes a look at the unprecedented and catastrophic Australian bushfires of 2019-2020, known as “Black Summer.” Fueled by climate change, the nation’s hottest and driest summer ever recorded resulted in bushfires that burned over 59M acres, killed an estimated 3 billion animals, and affected millions of Australians. The docu is told from the perspective of victims of the fires, activists and scientists.

Following the screening, Orner will participate in a Q&A with Bloomberg Green executive editor Aaron Rutkoff, which will be livestreamed across Bloomberg platforms.

Burning drops on Amazon on Nov. 26. The docu made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and recently won the Sustainable Future Award at the Sydney Film Festival. The film will have its European premiere during the global climate summit.

Burning is produced by Propagate and Amazon Studios and executive produced by Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films. The documentary is produced by Orner and Jonathan Schaerf, with EPs Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens.

Bloomberg Green is a multi-platform news brand centered on the business, science, and technology of climate change. From Nov. 8-10, Bloomberg Green will host a series of events at COP26 in Glasgow and available on livestream, including an exclusive screening of Burning.

You can watch the trailer below: