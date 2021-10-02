Alyssa Milano Says Uncle Is “Doing Well”, But Will “Probably” Need Major Surgery After Suffering Heart Attack While Driving – Update

3RD UPDATE, 3:11 PM: Alyssa Milano has provided a positive update on her uncle Mitch Carp’s health status.

She says that he is now “doing well,” although he “probably needs open heart surgery,” after suffering a heart attack while driving on August 17.

“I mean, he has a long road of recovery,” she told Entertainment Weekly on Friday. “[But] he’s out of the hospital, he’s home, he has care and they’re trying to build up his strength to get open heart surgery. So that’s kind of where we are now.”

The actress added that her uncle has been able to enjoy time with family, after being discharged from the hospital. “He came to my son’s baseball game the other day,” she shared. “I looked over and there was uncle Mitch sitting in the stands. That was really amazing.”

Milano last provided a status update on August 23, sharing at the time that her uncle was “on life support.” She was seated in the passenger seat when he suffered a major heart attack on a West Los Angeles highway, seeing his loss of consciousness result in a collision, and has called these events “some of the most horrifying moments of my life.”

In retrospect, though, she says she’s been “really good throughout this whole thing,” all things considered. “If you would’ve told me years ago, ‘You’re gonna get into a really bad accident. You’re gonna have to save this person’s life and it’s gonna be really scary.’ I would’ve told you, I don’t know if I could get through that,” she admitted. “But it’s true what they say about having this superhuman strength when it comes, when you need it, and this fight or flight thing that I was definitely in for a few days after too.”

2ND UPDATE, AUGUST 23: Alyssa Milano took to TikTok on Monday to offer another update on her uncle Mitch Carp’s health status, sharing that he is “on life support.”

Carp suffered a major heart attack while driving on a West Los Angeles highway on the morning of August 17. This led him to lose consciousness with his foot on the gas, resulting in a collision. Milano was in the front passenger seat of the car at the time, and called the events “some of the most horrifying moments of my life.”

“Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness,” Milano said in her video message. “The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he’s got a long road ahead of him.”

She added that her uncle “spiked a fever” of 103 on Sunday night. “So, we think that there is an infection that he is also beating throughout all of this. But he is a fighter,” she said. “Uncle Mitch is a fighter, and the doctors say that every day is a miracle, that he still hangs on.”

Milano then thanked fans for their support, and advised them to get trained in CPR.

UPDATED, AUGUST 18: Alyssa Milano has come forward with a statement regarding the car accident she was in Tuesday morning with uncle Mitch Carp, confirming that he “suffered a serious heart attack,” which resulted in a collision on a West Los Angeles highway.

The actress reflected on the harrowing experience in a five-part thread published on Twitter. “Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event…I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us,” she wrote. “I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to [my uncle] and to me.”

Milano noted that her Uncle Mitch is “such an important part” of her family.

“He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover,” she shared. “I hope that you—and especially you in the media—will afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time.”

Milano closed her message out by sharing what she hopes her followers will take away from her experience. “Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified. You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life,” she wrote. “The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact.”

PREVIOUSLY, AUGUST 17: Alyssa Milano was involved in a car accident on Tuesday morning after her uncle, Mitch Carp, suffered a possible heart attack while driving on a West Los Angeles highway, Deadline can confirm.

According to report from the California Highway Patrol that we obtained, the actress left the scene uninjured after being picked up by her husband, Dave Bugliari.

Later in the day, Milano took to Twitter to address Tuesday’s events, albeit vaguely. “We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions,” she wrote. “It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important.”