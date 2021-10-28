Alyssa Milano Inks First-Look Deal With A+E Studios

Alyssa Milano is expanding her relationship with A+E Studios with a first-look production and writing deal. Under the pact, Milano will write and produce projects for A+E Studios for sale on all global and domestic television platforms and services.

The deal follows A+E Studios’ acquisition of her pilot script Things I’m Seeing Without You, which she adapted based on Peter Bognanni’s YA novel. Things tells the story of a teenage girl reconnecting with her estranged father following the death of her boyfriend.

“Alyssa Milano is a creative force-of-nature,” said Barry Jossen, President & Head of A+E Studios. “She has already achieved so much in her life as a performer, activist, author, podcaster and more. Alyssa’s tireless energy and brilliant creative instincts are certain to bolster her current and emerging career as a top producer in television. She is also an inspired writer, having written her first script based on Things I am Seeing Without You. Tana Jamieson and I, along with Kiel Elliot and Tom Lerner—Alyssa’s creative team at A+E Studios—are very excited to begin our work together in bringing Alyssa’s vision to the screen. We know she will be a huge success, and we are happy to be a part of it.”

As an actor, Milano recently starred in Insatible for Netflix. Prior to that, she was seen in Netflix’s hit series Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later opposite Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks and Michael Ian Black. Later this year, Milano can be seen in the Farrelly Brothers’ The Now for Roku alongside Bill Murray, Dave Franco and Daryl Hannah. Milano also has the film Brazen dropping in 2022 for Netflix, a project based on the Nora Roberts novel Brazen Virtue. Milano served as both producer and lead actress for the project.

Milano previously starred in and and produced the hit series Charmed for nine years. She also starred on Melrose Place, began her career on ABC’s Who’s the Boss, and starred in the ABC series, Mistresses, as well as serving as the host and a judge on Lifetime’s Project Runway All Stars.

Milano’s latest book, Sorry Not Sorry, is a collection of essays about her life, career, and the humanitarian work at the heart of it all. Sorry Not Sorry is also the name of her weekly podcast which tackles social, political and cultural issues, with guests that have included President Joe Biden, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain, among others. Milano also co-authored the New York Times bestselling Hope middle-grade series, published by Scholastic. She also penned the graphic novel cyber thriller Hacktivist, published by Boom! Comics.

As an activist, Milano’s advancement of #MeToo sparked a viral movement of women fighting against sexual harassment and assault. She has also been involved in TimesUp since its inception.

“I am thrilled to be entering into this partnership with A+E Studios,” said Milano. “Having told stories as an actor and producer, it’s incredibly fulfilling to now expand my passion for writing as well as have a home for projects I am lucky enough to produce. A+E Studios has already been a wonderful partner and I’m excited for all that’s to come.”

Milano is repped by Range Media Partners and CAA.