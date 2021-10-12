Hawaiian Crime Drama Based On ‘Hell-Bent’ Book In Works At HBO Max From Cris Cole & Seoul Street

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing Aloha MotherF**ker, a drama series based on Jason Ryan’s best-selling novel Hell-Bent. Mad Dogs creator Cris Cole will write the adaptation, which comes from Will Yun Lee and Mark and Christine Holder’s Seoul Street.

In Aloha MotherF**ker, When cops fail to find her son’s killers, Renee, a divorced mom in her 40s, heads to Hawaii to start her own investigation. Here she uncovers rampant disorganized crime and systemic corruption within the police and legal system, before inadvertently finding a new place for herself in the world.

The cat-and mouse-thriller is set in 1970s Hawaii, a dream vacation spot but also one of the most brutally violent places in America riddled by mob-style executions, drug smuggling and gang warfare.

Cole executive produces with Soul Street’s Lee and Mark and Christine Holder

British writer-producer Cole is probably best known as the creator and executive producer of the Sky TV series Mad Dogs, which earned a Best Drama BAFTA nomination. He also adapted his show for the U.S. and executive produced the Amazon series with Shawn Ryan. His credits also include Ana, Lovebite and Pelican Blood. Cole is repped by manager Ragna Nervik and agent Jess Skykes of Independent Talent Agency in the UK as well as attorney, Paul Miloknay, of Miloknay, Weiner Law.

The Good Doctor star Lee teamed with Wonder Street partners Christine Holder and Mark Holder earlier this year to launch film and TV venture Seoul Street, focused on telling unique diverse and inclusive stories. This marks the company’s first foray into scripted television. On the feature side, Lions in the Garden is currently in priority development with Kevin Hart’s HartBeat Productions. In addition to his series regular role on ABC’s The Good Doctor, Lee, repped by Wonder Street, Innovative and attorney Patti Felker, can be seen on Peacock’s upcoming The Girl in The Woods. The Holders recently produced the film The Mauritanian, which won co-star Jodie Foster a Golden Globe, and the Emmy-nominated Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker for Netflix.