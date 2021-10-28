Allen Maldonado & Earl Baylon Join Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Tomb Raider’ Anime Series

Allen Maldonado (Sneakerheads, The Last OG) and Shadow of the Tomb Raider video game franchise alum Earl Baylon have joined the voice cast of Netflix and Legendary’s Tomb Raider anime series. It is based on the Square Enix action-adventure video game that has spawned comic books and three feature films, with a fourth on the way. Maldonado and Baylon join previously announced Hayley Atwell, who voices iconic adventurer Lara Croft. The announcement comes as part of Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, and Eidos-Montréal Tomb Raider 25th anniversary celebration today.

The series will pick up after the video game reboot trilogy and follow the heroine 25 years after her first game appeared as she explores new territory. Tomb Raider will be written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja), who is executive producing with dj2 Entertainment founder and CEO Dmitri M. Johnson (Sonic the Hedgehog), Stephan Bugaj and Howard Bliss. Jacob Robinson will be an executive producer via his company Tractor Pants.

Baylon will reprise his role from the video game as the voice of one of Lara’s most-trusted friends and voice of reason, Jonah Maiava.

Maldonado will voice tech expert and colleague Zip.

The Tomb Raider video games, developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montréal and published by Square Enix, have sold more that 85 million copies in their quarter-century of existence. The most recent release in the series was 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Allen is a series regular on Starz’s Heels. He’s also been cast in New Line’s reimagining of the 1990 hit comedy House Party for HBO Max and will be seen in Psych 3. He’s repped by CAA, Red Baron Management, and attorney Matt Rosen at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

In addition to th Tomb Raider video game trilogy, Baylon’s credits include Supportive White Parents, a one-hour comedic musical at the Second City Hollywood, and the feature film Lumpia with a Vengeance, winner of the audience award at the 2020 Hawaii International Film Festival. Baylon is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Dean Panaro Talent for voice.