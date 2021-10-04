‘All American’: Hunter Clowdus Upped To Series Regular For Season 4 Of CW Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of JJ Parker on the upcoming season of CW’s All American. Hunter Clowdus, who has recurred on the character since the first season, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season.

Clowdus’ JJ Parker is an outside linebacker turned quarterback for the Beverly Hills Eagles, who shines as a star both on and off the field.

Hunter Clowdus JSquared Photography

All American stars Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Taye Diggs as Billy Baker, Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker, Bre-Z as Coop, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, Monet Mazur Laura Baker, Michael Evans Behling Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James and Chelsea Tavares as Patience.

Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios produce in association with Berlanti Productions, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll (Rosewood, The Resident), Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale) and John A. Norris (Deception).

Clowdus’ additional credits include MTV’s Teen Wolf, TNT’s Rizzoli & Isles, and Netflix’s American Vandal, among others. He is repped by ESI Network and Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency.

Season 4 of All American premieres October 25 on the CW.