Alec Baldwin Speaks Out On Halyna Hutchins: “She Was My Friend”

Alec Baldwin chose to stop and speak with photographers today about the Rust shooting tragedy as he drove past them in Vermont while out with his family. It marked the first time he’s commented on camera about the incident.

Baldwin and wife Hilaria, who was filming his interaction, pulled over to talk in Manchester, Vermont.

In the course of the four-minute conversation with the group, Baldwin claimed Hutchins “was my friend” and said he had dinner with her and the director on the first day of filming.

“A woman died,” he said. “She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”