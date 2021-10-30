Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

New On Disney+ For November, Including Disney+ Day Programming: Schedule Of Movies, TV & Originals

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Alec Baldwin Speaks Out On Halyna Hutchins: “She Was My Friend”

Halyna Hutchins Joel Souza Alec Baldwin
(L-R) Halyna Hutchins, Joel Souza and Alec Baldwin Mega

Alec Baldwin chose to stop and speak with photographers today about the Rust shooting tragedy as he drove past them in Vermont while out with his family. It marked the first time he’s commented on camera about the incident.

Baldwin and wife Hilaria, who was filming his interaction, pulled over to talk in Manchester, Vermont.

In the course of the four-minute conversation with the group, Baldwin claimed Hutchins “was my friend” and said he had dinner with her and the director on the first day of filming.

“A woman died,” he said. “She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel, the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together and then this horrible event happened.”

Related Story

'Rust' First Assistant Director Dave Halls Is Not A DGA Member, Opting For "Fi-Core" Status, But Took Mandatory Safety Training

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

7 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad