Alec Baldwin Shooting: “No One Has Been Ruled Out,” DA Says Of Charges; “No Footage Of The Actual Accident,” Sheriff Says

“In reference to possible charges, it’s too early right now in the investigation to comment on charges at this point,” said Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza today of the October 21 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injuring of Rust director Joel Souza on Thursday by a gun held by the film’s star and producer Alec Baldwin.

“The investigation will continue and if the Sheriff’s Office determines during our investigation that a crime has occurred and probable cause exists, an arrest or arrests will be made and charges will be filed,” the Sheriff added.

“Otherwise, we will complete our investigation and forward the complete investigation and evidence to the Distract Attorney for review,” Mendoza noted, saying there are more interviews to be conducted. While noting there was footage of that day of the Rust set, the Sheriff also made public that “there was no footage of the actual accident.”

“I think there was some complacency on this set and I think there are some safety issues that need to be addressed by the industry and possibly the state of New Mexico,” the Sheriff replied to a question about overall safety on film sets and Rust specifically.

Covered live on all cable news channels and online, the press conference from Sheriff Mendoza and First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies comes as police have wrapped up the first phase of their investigation of what happened and what went wrong at the Bonanza Creek Ranch last week on the low budget Western.

“If the facts and evidence and law support charges, then I will initiate prosecution at that time,” DA Carmack-Altwies said in her own remarks today, adding “we are not there yet.” She added, in an echo of her comments to the New York Times yesterday, that “all options are on the table – no one has been ruled out.”

The Sheriff’s Office have already said that more search warrants could be coming. Police spokesperson Officer Jian Rios also told Deadline on October 26 that the probe is “going to be ongoing for a while.”

“We know that there was one live round as far as we are concerned on set,” the Sheriff stated. “We are going to determine whether we suspect that there were other live rounds. But that is up to the testing. But right now, we are going to determine how those got there, why they were there. because they shouldn’t have been there.”

The department has recovered “500 rounds of ammunition…a mix of blanks, dummy rounds and what we are suspecting are live rounds,” said Mendoza. He said that a “lead projectile…has been recovered from the shoulder of Mr. Souza,” and indicated that he considered the “bullet live because obviously it did fire from the gun.” But, he quickly added, “Until it’s proven by the crime lab, it’s a suspected live round.”

Baldwin, Souza, First Assistant Director Dave Halls – — who previously was fired from at least one film for a weapon going off unexpectedly — armorer Hannah Gutierrez, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and several other members of the Rust production were interviewed by the Sheriff’s Office on October 21. They all were released that day with no travel or other restrictions, we are told. There have been follow-up interviews but no arrests or charges as of yet. Mitchell on Monday retained lawyer Gloria Allred. The high-profile attorney said Tuesday, “We are conducting our own investigation of what happened because there are many unanswered questions.”

“We identified two other people that handled and or inspected the loaded prior to Baldwin firing the weapon,” Sheriff Mendoza said at today’s press conference. “These two individuals are armorer Hannah Reed- Gutierrez and Assistant Director David Halls. All three individuals have been cooperative in the investigation and have provided statements.”

“We believe we have in our possession the firearm that was fired by Mr. Baldwin. This is the firearm that we believe discharged the bullet,” the Sheriff declared.

Scouring the rural location over the past few days after receiving two search warrants on October 21, police filed an inventory list with the Magistrate Court. That list includes three guns, ammunition and spent casings that were discovered at the old-style church location on flat surfaces; secured boxes; and a “fanny pack.”