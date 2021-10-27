New Mexico Governor Again Calls For Industry To Adopt “Comprehensive New Safety” Protocols After Alec Baldwin Movie Set Shooting

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham elaborated on her call for the entertainment industry to adopt new safety protocols following the shooting during a rehearsal on the Alec Baldwin set of Rust, warning that that state would take action if sufficient measures are not adopted.

Lujan Grisham’s office issued a statement following a press conference in which Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said that a live lead round was in the gun that was handed to Baldwin. The actor fired, killing cinematographer Halya Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

“Workplace safety in any and every industry in New Mexico is absolutely paramount,” Lujan Grisham said. “A workplace death is never acceptable and must compel an analysis of what can and should be done better.”

She added, “My full expectation is that the film and television industry will, at the conclusion of the investigation into this tragic incident and once all the facts are in hand, bring forward comprehensive new safety protocols to ensure this kind of incident never, ever happens again. If that sort of comprehensive new approach does not materialize, the state of New Mexico will take immediate action, throughout whatever means are available to us, to ensure the safety of all personnel on all film and television sets here in our state. This industry is important to us economically and to so many workers throughout New Mexico, and I look forward to a full accounting of how this could have possibly happened, and we will determine our next steps from there.”

Lujan Grisham also warned of possible state action in a press conference on Tuesday.

In his press conference, Mendoza said that he believed that there was “complacency” on the set.

“I think there are some safety issues that need to be addressed by the industry and possibly the state of New Mexico,” he said. “But I will leave that up to the industry and the state to determine what that needs to be.”

Major TV studios are reviewing their gun safety policies and reviewing potential changes.

Last week, California State Sen. Dave Cortese said that he plans to introduce legislation to ban live ammunition and guns capable of firing live ammunition from film sets in California.

Mendoza told reporters that on the set of Rust, “We know that there was one live round as far as we are concerned on set. We are going to determine whether we suspect that there were other live rounds. But that is up to the testing. But right now, we are going to determine how those got there, why they were there. because they shouldn’t have been there.”