Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Jonathan Majors To Star in ‘Magazine Dreams’ With Jennifer Fox And Dan Gilroy Producing

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Prop Gun On 'Rust' Set Kills DP Halyna Hutchins: "There Are No Words"
Read the full story

Alec Baldwin On Halyna Hutchins’ Tragic Death: “There Are No Words”

Alec Baldwin
Mega

Alec Baldwin has spoken out on social media Friday, a day after a tragic prop gun accident on the New Mexico set of his Western movie Rust resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirmed Thursday night that Baldwin “discharged” the prop gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the Western feature film on location in New Mexico. Hutchins died after being airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital. Souza was treated and has been released.

Criminal Investigators were called to the scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set just outside Santa Fe on Thursday afternoon. Sources say Baldwin, unaware of the type of ammunition in the gun, cocked it, hitting Souza, 48 and Hutchins, 42. The entire location went under lockdown during the investigation.

Related Story

IATSE Says Alec Baldwin 'Rust' Prop Gun Had Live Round; Cops Say

Baldwin was questioned by investigators Thursday and released, Deadline understands. No charges in the matter have been filed.

As of now, law enforcement does not know if the prop gun contained a “live single round,” despite claims from a Los Angeles IATSE Local.

“We haven’t even begun the forensics on that issue,” Sante Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios told Deadline today. “That hasn’t been determined by us as of yet. We expect to have more information next week as our investigation continues.”

IATSE Local 44 sent an email to members late Friday alleging that there were more than blanks in the prop gun, adding that none of its members were part of the crew of the indie Western.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

24 Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad