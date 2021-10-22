Alec Baldwin On Halyna Hutchins’ Tragic Death: “There Are No Words”

Alec Baldwin has spoken out on social media Friday, a day after a tragic prop gun accident on the New Mexico set of his Western movie Rust resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirmed Thursday night that Baldwin “discharged” the prop gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of the Western feature film on location in New Mexico. Hutchins died after being airlifted to an Albuquerque hospital. Souza was treated and has been released.

Criminal Investigators were called to the scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch set just outside Santa Fe on Thursday afternoon. Sources say Baldwin, unaware of the type of ammunition in the gun, cocked it, hitting Souza, 48 and Hutchins, 42. The entire location went under lockdown during the investigation.

Baldwin was questioned by investigators Thursday and released, Deadline understands. No charges in the matter have been filed.

As of now, law enforcement does not know if the prop gun contained a “live single round,” despite claims from a Los Angeles IATSE Local.

“We haven’t even begun the forensics on that issue,” Sante Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios told Deadline today. “That hasn’t been determined by us as of yet. We expect to have more information next week as our investigation continues.”

IATSE Local 44 sent an email to members late Friday alleging that there were more than blanks in the prop gun, adding that none of its members were part of the crew of the indie Western.