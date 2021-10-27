Watch Santa Fe Sheriff’s Press Conference On Alec Baldwin Movie Set Shooting

On the heels of the tragic shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin last week on the New Mexico set of Rust, details have been trickling out, most notably via an affidavit filed last week by Detective Joel Cano.

Since then, two search warrants have been issued and executed based on the strength of Cano’s document. Investigators have been collecting and begun to analyze evidence, along with local prosecutors. We may get a new batch of revelations based on those efforts tomorrow.

On Wednesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies will conduct a joint news conference to discuss the ongoing investigation. The event will begin at 9 a.m. PT and will be live streamed on the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office Facebook page. Click here to watch it. Deadline will have live coverage throughout, so check back here for the latest.

