Halyna Hutchins Death: ‘Archenemy’ Director “Sad” & “Infuriated”; AFI Conservatory Posts Message About Alum

Director Adam Egypt Mortimer has said he is “sad” and “infuriated” following the death of DoP Halyna Hutchins on the set of western Rust.

Mortimer worked alongside Hutchins on 2020 action film Archenemy. The filmmaker said on Twitter: “I’m so sad about losing Halyna. And so infuriated that this could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who was absolutely committed to art and to film.”

The director went on to repost a Tweet thread from last year in which he had praised the DoP’s technical skills.

The AFI Conservatory, of which Hutchins was an alum, posted the following message after the tragic news filtered through: “As is profoundly true in the art of cinematography, words alone cannot capture the loss of one so dear to the AFI community. At AFI, we pledge to see that Halyna Hutchins will live on in the spirit of all who strive to see their dreams realized in stories well told.”

Hutchins was killed on Thursday after a prop gun was discharged on set by actor Alec Baldwin. The director of Rust, Joel Souza, was also injured during the incident and remains in hospital. His condition is unknown.

“Mr. Baldwin was questioned by investigators and released,” a Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department official told Deadline yesterday evening. “No arrests or charges have been filed.”

Hutchins was a rising LA-based cinematographer who graduated from the AFI conservatory in 2015 and had worked on a handful of features and shorts.

Credits include Archenemy, starring Joe Manganiello, Blindfire, starring Brian Geraghty and Sharon Leal, and Darlin’, directed by Pollyanna McIntosh.

Originally from Ukraine, Hutchins grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle. She holds a graduate degree in International Journalism from Kyiv National University in Ukraine and previously worked as an investigative journalist with British documentary productions in Europe.

She was selected as one of American Cinematographer’s Rising Stars of 2019 as well as a cinematographer for the 21st Century Fox DP Lab in 2018.