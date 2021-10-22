Santa Fe DA Says Unknown “At This Time” If Charges Coming From Fatal Shooting On Alec Baldwin Film Set

As New Mexico police continue to probe the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injuring of Rust director Joel Souza yesterday from a prop gun held by Alec Baldwin, Sante Fe’s top prosecutor is taking a wait and see approach on whether charges will be coming.

“This case is still in its preliminary states of investigation,” First Judicial District Attorney, Mary Carmack-Altwies told Deadline today.

“We are assisting the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and have offered our full support to them,” she added. “At this time, we do not know if charges will be filed. We will look into all facts and evidence of the case with great discretion and have further information at a later time. Our thoughts are with all affected by this tragedy.”

Before any criminal homicide charges or otherwise are filed, if they are, law enforcement sources tell us there has to be a determination if a prop gun is considered a deadly weapon. Carmack-Altwies’ office told Deadline they believe it could be, but want to see what the cops discover if it was blanks or live round in the prop gun before making any final decision.

Earlier Friday, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Juan Rios said that the department expects “to have more information next week as our investigation continues.”

Obviously, production on Rust has been suspended.

Cinematographer Hutchins was killed by the weapon Baldwin “discharged” on the afternoon of October 21 on location at the Bonanza Creek Ranch just outside Santa Fe. Initially injured, director Souza was taken to a local hospital and has since been released. As with others on the scene Baldwin was questioned by the police after the horrible shooting and released later yesterday. “No arrests or charges have been filed,” the Sheriff’s department has said.

Rust stars Baldwin and was written and directed by Souza. Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher and Jensen Ackles also star. Souza and Baldwin wrote the story.

The film’s plot centers on Harland Rust (Baldwin), an infamous Western outlaw who has had a bounty on his head for as long as he can remember. When his estranged 13-year-old grandson Lucas (Noon) is convicted of an accidental murder and sentenced to hang, Rust travels to Kansas to break him out of prison. Together, the two fugitives must outrun the legendary U.S. Marshal Wood Helm (Ackles) and bounty-hunter Fenton “Preacher” Lang (Fimmel) who are hot on their tail. Deeply buried secrets rise from the ashes and an unexpected familial bond begins to form as the mismatched duo tries to survive the merciless American Frontier.

