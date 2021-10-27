Alamo Drafthouse Taps In Kim, Franchise Industry Veteran, As Chief Operating Officer

EXCLUSIVE: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has named In Kim, a 30-plus year veteran of the franchise industry, its chief operating officer as the chain expands rapidly post-bankruptcy and audiences return to theaters.

The Austin-based exhibitor just opened its first Manhattan location and has plans for new theaters in Staten Island, St. Louis and Washington D.C. in the coming year.

CEO Shelli Taylor called Kim a seasoned leader “whose expertise will take us to the next level as we chart a path for growth, and continue to strive for the best damn cinema experience that has or will ever exist!”

“I am thrilled to join Alamo Drafthouse Cinema during an exciting time as the company gets back on its path of growth,” says Kim. “My goal is to contribute to Alamo Drafthouse’s success as an exhibitor by enabling our teams and franchise partners to deliver awesome and unique guest experiences that can’t be found anywhere else in our industry.”

The chain has made its mark by offering restaurant service in theaters and with full bars and merchandise that caters to a younger crowd than most arthouses. The new location in NYC’s financial District also features a large collection of vintage movie advertising print plates and a working printing press.

The theaters play a mix of wide release studio fare, indie films and curated series. including a programming initiatives like Guest Selects, where, most recently, Edgar Wright presents a series of favorite films ahead of of the debut of his Last Night in Soho this weekend.

Kim was most recently senior VP at pizza chain Papa Murphy’s International. Previously, he served as U.S. VP of Franchise Operations at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and held positions at major franchises including Burger King and Host/Marriott.

Kim joins Alamo Drafthouse at a pivotal time for the theater chain and for exhibition. Covid flattened the sector last year but it’s been reviving and October has seen successive box office juggernauts from Venom: Let There Be Carnage to No Time To Die, Halloween Kills, Dune and specialty hit The French Dispatch.