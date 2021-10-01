Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ Cancels Broadway Performances For 10 Days Due To Covid

Disney’s beleaguered Broadway production of Aladdin is canceling performances yet again as additional breakthrough Covid cases were detected within the company today. All performances of the popular musical through Sunday, Oct. 10, are off.

The next planned performance is Tuesday, October 12 at 7 p.m., Disney Theatrical Productions said tonight.

In a statement, the company said, “Although negative PCR testing allowed us to move safely forward with last night’s performance of Aladdin at The New Amsterdam Theatre, additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company today.”

The production had canceled its performance on Wednesday night just a day after returning from Broadway’s 18-month pandemic shutdown. Aladdin returned for last night’s show, with Disney saying no new cases had been detected after double-testing each of its many cast members.

In its statement tonight, Disney included a statement from Blythe Adamson, the epidemiologist working with Disney Theatrical Productions on its Broadway shows. “Given my evaluation of this real-world data, I believe these positive cases are most likely related to an exposure from one positive case,” Adamson said in the statement. “This 12-day pause allows the Aladdin company ample time to ensure that people with breakthroughs recover, and any other potential breakthroughs are identified before the Aladdin company gathers again.”

Adamson continued: “Daily PCR testing allows us the opportunity to detect a positive case before it is contagious. This allows us to isolate it before anyone else is put at risk, as we have done several times with the Aladdin company. Morning and evening swabs collected on Thursday, September 30 returned highly accurate negative molecular PCR test results for all cast, crew and musicians that affirmed a safe performance environment for our company and audience.”

Added Disney, “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew remain our top priority, we feel the prudent decision is to cancel performances starting tonight, Friday, October 1 through Sunday, October 10. We will continue to provide support to the affected Aladdin company members as they recover.

“We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but we trust that audiences will agree that safety must be at the forefront of our return to Broadway. All tickets for these performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.”

Earlier today, the Broadway League announced that all Broadway venues would continue to require Covid vaccinations for audiences, performers and staff through the end of the year, at which time the policy will be reviewed for another possible extension.