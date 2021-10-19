Aidan Turner Italian Series ‘Leonardo’ & Australian Comedy Drama ‘Bump’ Land At The CW

The CW is continuing to look abroad to solidify its schedule.

The youth-skewing network has picked up Italian drama series Leonardo, starring Poldark’s Aidan Turner, and Australian comedy drama Bump.

It comes after the broadcaster picked up Patrick Dempsey-fronted Italian series Devils as well as titles such as Canada’s Coroner and UK’s Dead Pixels. It also shares New Zealand comedy Wellington Paranormal, created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, with HBO Max.

Created by The X-Files’ Frank Spotnitz and Sherlock’s Steve Thompson, the hourlong Leonardo explores the secrets and drama behind the genius of Leonardo da Vinci, played by Turner. The eight-part series follows da Vinci as he grows into an unparalleled genius and renowned polymath whose work overturned the established order.

It also stars Matilda de Angelis, Freddie Highmore, Giancarlo Giannini, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, James D’Arcy, Robin Renucci, Hugo Becker, Miriam Dalmazio and Max Bennet.

Leonardo was originally commissioned by Italian broadcaster Rai in association with French broadcaster France Télévisions, Spain’s RTVE and Germany’s ZDF. It is produced by Spotnitz’s Big Light and Lux Vide in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Meanwhile, Bump is an Australian comedy drama half-hour about Olympia Chalmers-Davis, played by Almost Paradise’s Nathalie Morris, an overachieving 17-year-old student who knows exactly where she’s going. Her boyfriend, doctor’s son Lachie, played by Peter Thurnwald, ticks all the right boxes. She and her best friend, Reema, played by Safia Arain, share an ambitious 10-year plan: top grades, international relations at a university, work for the UN, save the world.

Created by Claudia Karvan and Kelsey Munro, Bump is produced by Roadshow Rough Diamond.

The pickups, which were announced by Kevin Levy, EVP Program Planning, Scheduling and Acquisitions at the CW, have not yet been given premiere dates.