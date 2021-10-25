Aida Rodriguez’s HBO Max Comedy Special ‘Fighting Words’ Gets Premiere Date & Trailer

Aida Rodriguez’s new HBO Max comedy special Fighting Words will take viewers on a journey that extends beyond the stage and into her personal life with a travel diary as she faces her past in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. The one-hour special is directed by Emmy-nominated cinematographer Nadia Hallgren (Becoming) and multiple SXSW Film Festival Jury Award winner Kristian Mercado (Pa’Lante).

Known for her no holds barred commentary, Rodriguez will share unapologetic commentary on topics ripped from the headlines, being worn out from political comedy, and getting back into the dating game. The travel documentary will conclude the special following Rodriguez as she reunites with her estranged father and how she pays it forward by supporting up-and-coming comedians.

The special is executive produced by Rodriguez, Michelle Caputo, and Shannon Hartman for Art & Industry.

Other titles from Rodriguez available to stream now include headlining the 2020 HBO LatinX standup special Entrenos available on HBO Max, Showtime’s Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All-Star Comedy Jam, and Netflix’s They Ready, executive produced by Tiffany Haddish and Wanda Sykes. She was also a finalist on season 8 of Last Comic Standing.

Rodriguez was handpicked to appear in The Comedy starring Robert DeNiro by director Taylor Hackford.

She is currently developing an animated series with ITV.

Watch the trailer for Fighting Words above.