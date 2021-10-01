‘AGT: Extreme’: Terry Crews To Host With Nikki Bella & Travis Pastrana Set As Judges Alongside Simon Cowell

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has set the lineup up for its extreme version of America’s Got Talent.

Terry Crews, who is host of the main AGT series, will host the AGT: Extreme spinoff with Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana set as judges alongside Simon Cowell.

Bella is a former WWE Hall of Famer, who is the star of E!’s reality series Total Bellas, while Pastrana is a motorsports competitor and stunt performer who has won a number of X Games gold medals.

The series is set to launch midseason on NBC and is produced by Syco Entertainment and Fremantle. It will showcase the most outrageous and jaw-dropping daredevil acts. Each week extreme contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, wacky and craziest stunts to vie for the ultimate title.

Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.