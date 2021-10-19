AGC Studios Makes Production Team Hire & Promotes Duo

Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios has hired Lorelle Lynch as Creative Executive in the company’s production team.

Lynch joins from Range Media Partners. She was previously at John Wells Productions and Vox Media Studios.

AGC has also promoted AGC’s Vice President of Acquisitions, Zach Garrett, to Vice President, Productions and Acquisitions. Garrett is currently on location in the UK on AGC’s latest production, Consecration, from director Christopher Smith and starring Jena Malone and Danny Huston.

Elsewhere, Michael Ewing has been upped to Creative Executive and Acquisitions.

“We are thrilled to have Lorelle’s voice and story acumen compliment the team of enterprising and passionate producers,” commented AGC’s Head of Film Linda Diaz. “Zach’s encyclopedic knowledge of the acquisitions market and stable of relationships has resulted in substantive project contributions to the slate, so it is a natural transition for him to oversee these projects on set. Michael’s breadth of experience in development positioned him to expand into a full-time executive role and add acquisitions to his docket of responsibilities.”