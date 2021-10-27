AFI Awards Sets Dates For 2021 Winners Announcement & Honorees-Only Event

The American Film Institute said today that its top 10 lists of 2021 AFI Awards winners in film and television will be revealed on December 8, with an honorees-only event set for January 7 in Los Angeles.

“AFI Awards is honored to celebrate a year of extraordinary storytelling that has inspired us to see the horizon beyond troubled times,” said AFI President and CEO Bob Gazzale. “This is an event with hugs and handshakes at its heart – and we look forward to gathering our honorees again, along with global audiences via AFI Movie Club, to shine a proper light upon the role art plays in advancing our culture in positive and profound ways.”

American Film Institute

After the January gathering — which will require attendees to be vaccinated against Covid — AFI will launch a 20-day tribute to each honoree with exclusive content for the daily global audience in AFI Movie Club.

Launched in 2000, the AFI Awards recognize a year’s films and TV programs that contribute to our collective cultural legacy. Selections are made through AFI’s jury process, in which scholars, artists, critics and AFI Trustees determine the most outstanding achievements of the year.

Last year’s AFI Awards film honorees included Sound of Metal, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and eventual Best Picture Oscar winner Nomadland. It also recognized TV shows including Ted Lasso, The Mandalorian, Bridgerton and Lovecraft Country.