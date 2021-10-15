“I’ve painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it,” she wrote.
British singer-songwriter Adele has returned in style, setting a new Spotify single-day record for streams on her forthcoming album’s first single, “Easy On Me.”
The record was set less than 24 hours after the single’s release. It’s part of her new album, 30, which comes out Nov. 19.
Music streamer Spotify certified the record Friday on Twitter, congratulating Adele by tweeting, “And just like that, Adele set a new record.”
The actual streaming numbers were not released. The Twitter post arrived with three hours left in the 24-hour cycle since the “Easy On Me” release.
The previous record was held by BTS’ “Butter,” which made its Spotify debut on May 21 and garnered more than 11 million streams. It was at the time the largest global debut in the platform’s history, surpassing BTS’ own record set by 2020’s “Dynamite.”
The new Adele album is, according to her, about her divorce from husband Simon Konecki.
“I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hope to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago,” she wrote Wednesday in a Twitter statement describing the project. “Quite the opposite actually. I’ve learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way,” she said, adding she’s “finally ready to put this album out.”
Songwriting and recording was cathartic for her during the tumultuous hiatus.
