British singer-songwriter Adele has returned in style, setting a new Spotify single-day record for streams on her forthcoming album’s first single, “Easy On Me.”

The record was set less than 24 hours after the single’s release. It’s part of her new album, 30, which comes out Nov. 19.

Music streamer Spotify certified the record Friday on Twitter, congratulating Adele by tweeting, “And just like that, Adele set a new record.”

The actual streaming numbers were not released. The Twitter post arrived with three hours left in the 24-hour cycle since the “Easy On Me” release.