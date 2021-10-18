‘Adele One Night Only’ Special With Oprah Interview Set On CBS

CBS will air Adele One Night Only, a two-hour special that includes the performer’s first new material in six years, on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8:30 PM ET/8 PM PT. The special, which comes five days before the release of her fourth album 30, includes several of Adele’s hits and never-before heard songs. It also will feature an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey in the singer’s first televised conversation about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss and raising her son.

Adele One Night Only is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions and Onward Productions in association with Harpo Productions. Executive producers are Ben Winston, Adele, Jonathan Dickins and Raj Kapoor.

Adele has received 15 Grammy Awards, 9 BRIT Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. Her groundbreaking album 21 is the biggest-selling album of the 21st century.

The special also will be available for streaming on Paramount+.