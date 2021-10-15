Adele Releases ‘Easy On Me’, First Single And Video From New Album ’30’

The first new music in six years from British superstar songstress Adele is out today, marking her return after a long hiatus that saw a divorce and a remarkable physical transformation.

The new song, “Easy on Me,” is a spare midtempo ballad that, like her other songs, reflects her real-life experiences. “Go easy on me, baby,” she sings. “I was still a child / Didn’t get the chance to feel the world around me / Had no time to choose what I chose to do / So go easy on me.”

The music video starts off in black-and-white and is in the same location Adele used in her video for the 2015 hit single “Hello.”

The song and video are part of 30, her fourth full album, out on Nov. 19. Adele is actually age 33.

Adele was clear in an an Instagram Live over the weekend as to what her new album is about, “Divorce, babe, divorce.” And, in a Twitter statement Wednesday, she described the album as her “ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life.”