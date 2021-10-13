‘Maggie’: ‘SurrealEstate’s Adam Korson Joins ABC Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Adam Korson (SurrealEstate) has joined the cast of ABC’s upcoming comedy series Maggie. He will appear opposite Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio, Chris Elliott, Ray Ford and Leonardo Nam. The comedy, based on Tim Curcio’s short film, hails from Family Guy and Life in Pieces writer Maggie Mull, daughter of Clue actor Martin Mull, and Life in Pieces creator Justin Adler. 20th Television produces.

Written by Mull and Adler, Maggie follows a young woman trying to cope with life as a psychic. Maggie regularly sees the future of her friends, parents, clients and random strangers on the street, but when she suddenly sees a glimpse of her own future, Maggie is forced to start living in her own present.

Korson will recur as Daniel, a sweet and self-deprecating Crossfit dropout who charms Maggie with his witty and thoughtful demeanor. Daniel helps Maggie have fun in the present, despite her constant anxieties about the future.

He also joins additional cast members Nichole Sakura, Angelique Cabral, Chloe Bridges and Kerri Kenny, who are set as series regulars.

Mull and Adler executive produce with Free Solo producer Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton.

Korson can be seen as Father Phil Orley in SYFY’s SurrealEstate, alongside Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy. His additional credits include Seed, Super Pupz, The Stairs, TV Land’s T4eachers, Netflix’s Imposters, Super Pupz and Real Rob; Serialized and The Female Brain.

He is repped by Link Entertainment, Buchwald and attorney Don Steel.