ABC’s ‘The Rookie’ Bans “Live” Gunfire On Set In Wake Of Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

Following Thursday’s deadly shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Rust, ABC’s The Rookie has banned “live” guns on set going forward. Showrunner Alexi Hawley announced the new policy in a memo to staff Friday, first obtained by THR. Deadline has confirmed Hawley wrote the memo and the policy has been implemented by producer Entertainment One and ABC Signature.

“As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post,” Hawley wrote. “There will be no more ‘live’ weapons on the show. The safety of our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk.”

Airsoft guns are replica toy guns used in airsoft sports.

The entertainment industry is reeling following the tragic shooting Thursday on the New Mexico set of indie Western Rust. Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza injured when a prop gun held by Baldwin discharged.

Baldwin spoke out for the first time today following the shooting, saying “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness” over the tragedy. Baldwin is cooperating in the investigation by Santa Fe officials. No charges have been filed.

The Rookie, produced by Entertainment One and ABC Signature, stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, the oldest rookie at the Los Angeles Police Department. Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Titus Makin, Melissa O’Neil and Eric Winter also star.

You can read Hawley’s memo in full below.

The tragic events in New Mexico yesterday have shaken us all, and our hearts go out to the friends and family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza.

As of today, it is now policy on The Rookie that all gunfire on set will be Air Soft guns with CG muzzle flashes added in post. There will be no more “live” weapons on the show. The safety our cast and crew is too important. Any risk is too much risk.

As always, if you ever feel unsafe or witness anything that concerns you, please don’t hesitate to report it.

My door is always open.

Alexi Hawley