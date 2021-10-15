ABC Sets ‘Queen Family Singalong’ Special With Darren Criss, Adam Lambert, More

ABC has set the fourth installment of its successful Singalong franchise with The Queen Family Singalong. Hosted by Darren Criss, the special one-hour, one-night-only event will air at 8 p.m. Thursday, November 4.

The special will feature an hour of killer Queen hits, performed by musical artists including Adam Lambert (“The Show Must Go On”), Derek Hough and Alexander Jean (“Another One Bites The Dust”), Fall Out Boy (“Under Pressure”), Jimmie Allen with Miss Piggy (“Crazy Little Thing Called Love”), JoJo Siwa and Orianthi (“We Will Rock You”), OneRepublic (“We Are The Champions”) and Pentatonix (“Somebody To Love”). Additional performances will be announced at a later date.

In a celebration of Broadway’s reopening, Disney Theatrical Production’s Broadway cast members from The Lion King and Aladdin will come together to perform a showstopping version of “Don’t Stop Me Now.” Performers include Milo Alosi, Tia Altinay, Lissa DeGuzman, Bonita Hamilton, Mduduzi Madela, Brandon McCall, Michael James Scott and Adrienne Walker.

The Disney Family Singalong premiered in April 2020 as TV’s highest-rated show among Adults 18-49 on any network on any night since ABC’s 2020 broadcast of The Oscars. The three editions of The Disney Family Singalong drew in a combined 29.9 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.



The Queen Family Singalong is produced by Done+Dusted. Executive producers include Patrizia Di Maria, RJ Durell, Nick Florez, Hamish Hamilton, Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan.