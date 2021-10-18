ABC Hires CBS TV Studios Exec Brianna Bennett To Head Drama

Brianna Bennett is moving from CBS TV Studios to ABC Entertainment to head up drama for the Disney-owned network.

Bennett has joined as SVP, Network Drama, ABC Entertainment, where she will lead the drama series development team.

It comes after Brian Morewitz left the company in July.

Bennett, who reports to Simran Sethi, EVP, Development and Content Strategy, ABC Entertainment will also oversee the drama team’s day-to-day operations including supervising production of new drama pilots for the linear network.

She comes from CBS TV Studios, where she was VP, Drama Development and was involved in the series of series including Evil, Seal Team, Clarice, NCIS: Hawai’I, Dynasty, Nancy Drew, In The Dark, 4400, Tom Swift, Good Sam and Walker as well as Netflix’s Insatiable and Peacock’s The Lost Symbol.

Prior to CBS TV Studios, Bennett was at Fox, where she helped develop Sleepy Hollow, The Following, Gang Related, Almost Human, Red Band Society and Empire.

“Brianna is an amazing creative executive whose intellect, instinct and passion will drive our drama development forward as we continue to prioritize, nurture and sustain culturally inclusive and impactful storytelling,” said Sethi. “Her depth of experience and love of broadcast television will serve ABC’s commitment to bold and groundbreaking content with a watchful eye toward intersectionality.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Simran and the entire team on developing the next great drama for ABC, a network that has long been defined by some of the most important and trailblazing shows of our time,” added Bennett. “This is an exhilarating time to be a creator and writer in entertainment, especially for new and up-and-coming voices – there’s no limit to the stories we can tell.”