Abbie Cornish & Laz Alonso To Star In Felipe Mucci’s Thriller ‘Detained’

EXCLUSIVE: Abbie Cornish (Jack Ryan) and Laz Alonso (The Boys) have signed on to star in Detained, a psychological thriller from director Felipe Mucci (Two Deaths of Henry Baker), which counts Justin H. Min (The Umbrella Academy), John Patrick Amedori (Dear White People), Silas Weir Mitchell (Grimm), Moon Bloodgood (Falling Skies), Josefine Lindegaard (The Comeback Trail) and Breeda Wool (Mr. Mercedes) amongst its supporting cast.

The film follows a woman (Cornish) who wakes up in a police interrogation room with no memory of the night prior. The accusations against her may have life-altering implications. However, in this isolated police station, something is not quite right.

Mucci wrote the script with Jeremy Palmer. Kinoga Pictures’ Ryan Scaringe (The Djinn, The Boy Behind the Door) is producing, with Amy Lippens serving as co-producer. Cornish and Alonso are exec producing alongside Monica Sufar, who is also handling sales for the film.

Related Story Neon & QC Entertainment Set Megan Suri To Star In Untitled Horror From Debut Director Bishal Dutta

Cornish is a SAG Award winner who will next star alongside Harvet Keitel and more in Corey Asraf’s crime drama, Unto the Son, also headlining Sam Macaroni’s thriller, Blackout, and Kirk Harris’ film, Dakota. She recently starred alongside Anthony Hopkins in Lionsgate’s thriller The Virtuoso. The actress has also featured in big-screen titles including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Robocop, Seven Psychopaths, Sucker Punch and Bright Star, recurring on the TV side in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and more.

Alonso is an NAACP Image Award winner best known for his series regular role as the superhuman Mother’s Milk in Amazon’s acclaimed comic book series, The Boys. The actor has also recurred in series including L.A.’s Finest and Southland, finding guest starring roles in Power Book II: Ghost, The Bobby Brown Story, Person of Interest and more. His film credits include Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit, Fast & Furious and Fast & Furious 6, Straw Dogs, Jumping the Broom, Avatar, Miracle at St. Anna, Jarhead and Stomp the Yard.

Cornish is represented by Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Ziffren Brittenham. Alonso is repped by Gersh, Strategic, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.