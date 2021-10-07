A3 Artists Agency Promotes Five To Agent

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency has promoted Alexis Holt, Dani Jacobson, Alex Rand-Lewis, Sam Yabrow and Brian Sacripanti to agent.

Holt and Jacobson were upped to agents in the Digital Media Division, with Rand-Lewis, Yabrow and Sacripanti rising in the ranks of the Talent Division.

Making the announcement was the talent and literary agency’s CEO, Robert Attermann.

“Alexis, Dani, Alex, Sam and Brian have each demonstrated their commitment to always doing what is best for the client,” said Atterman. “Their hard work and dedication have helped the agency take a 360-approach, allowing for our clients to be serviced by every division across the agency.”

Holt joined the agency in April 2019, starting out as an assistant in Digital before being promoted to coordinator in March of this year. In the time since, she has worked with a wide variety of clients across campaigns, building out a roster of digital-first talent from diverse backgrounds.

Jacobson joined in June of 2018 as an assistant in the Voiceover Division, subsequently developing an interest in digital talent and media and shifting her focus. She, like Holt, was promoted to Digital Media coordinator in March. Jacobson is passionate about guiding and representing the up-and-coming generation of digital talent and growing their personal brands.

Rand-Lewis entered A3 via the mailroom in 2016, rising through the ranks and transitioning to an assistant role in Voiceover, before moving over to Talent. He was later promoted to coordinator, taking advantage of the opportunity to build and develop relationships to best service the agency’s clients.

Yabrow rejoined as a Talent coordinator in the fall of 2020, having first worked for the agency from 2017 to 2019. In the time between, he served as a casting director for Stewart/Whitley, having begun his career as a casting assistant at Joy Dewing Casting.

Sacripanti joined the agency’s Talent Division as a coordinator in September of last year, previously working at management company Grandview. He started there as an assistant before working his away up and managing clients of his own. At A3, he has continued to build a roster of emerging talent.