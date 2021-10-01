A3 Artists Hires Delsey Attardi As Digital Media Agent

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency has hired Delsey Attardi as an agent in its Digital Media division. Attardi, who most recently worked as a digital endorsement agent at Buchwald, will report to A3 partner and division head Jade Sherman in the new role.

The move bolsters the company’s Digital Media unit which is among its largest, with 25 members now across its Los Angeles, New York and London offices. Attardi will bring clients including Lily Chee, Brooklynne Webb and Mireya Rios to join the A3 fold.

“Delsey brings to the table an impressive track record and experience working with Gen Z talent, including building strong rosters of digital creators and forming long-lasting relationships with buyers, ad agencies and brands,” A3 president Brian Cho said. “Her deep understanding of the everchanging digital media landscape will lend itself well to helping us continue providing the best possible service to our clients.”

Attardi spent the past five years at Buchwald, starting as an assistant in the commercial department before moving into the branding and licensing department. She was upped to agent there in 2018.