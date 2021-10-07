A24 And Emma Stone’s Fruit Tree Banner Reunite On Jane Schoenbrun’s ‘I Saw The TV Glow’

EXCLUSIVE: A24 and Fruit Tree are partnering to produce I Saw the TV Glow with Jane Schoenbrun writing and directing. The film follows two teenage outcasts who bond over their shared love of a scary television show, but the boundary between TV and reality begins to blur after it is mysteriously cancelled.

Emma Stone, Dave McCary and Ali Herting will produce through Fruit Tree alongside Sarah Winshall with Smudge Films & Sam Intili. A24 will finance and handle worldwide releasing.

Schoenbrun’s feature film debut, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, debuted to strong reviews at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and will be released early next year via Utopia and HBO Max. The film was also produced by Winshall.

The film marks the continued collaboration between Fruit Tree and A24 with them recently working together on Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut feature When You Finish Saving the World, starring Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard. They are also producing the television adaptation of Stacy Willingham’s debut thriller A Flicker in the Dark. Stone will also star alongside Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie in A24’s The Curse for Showtime.

Schoenbrun is represented by Range Media Partners and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. McCary is represented by Mosaic and Myman Greenspan. Stone is represented by WME, Anonymous Content, and Ziffren.