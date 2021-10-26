‘A Quiet Place’ Video Game In The Works By Saber Interactive & Illogika

A Quiet Place is expanding beyond film as games publisher Saber Interactive and developer iLLOGIKA unveil plans for an upcoming video game set in the same universe as the Paramount horror film directed by John Krasinski.

“The first official video game set in the terrifying A Quiet Place universe will deliver an original story and gameplay that captures the compelling suspense, emotion and drama for which the series if famous,” Saber Interactive’s announcement reads.

In addition to Saber and iLLOGIKA, the games hails from Texas-based gaming company EP1T0ME Studios and Paramount Pictures Corporation. The game is set to release sometime in 2022, but no additional details a have been revealed.

“The A Quiet Place video game will let fans experience the tension of the films with a level of immersion they’ve never felt before,” said Hervé Sliwa, Creative Director at iLLOGIKA. “We’re excited to work with EP1T0ME and to team up with Saber Interactive to share this unique vision of hope and horror with players everywhere in the future.”

“The amazing success of the A Quiet Place movies makes it clear audiences are hungry for more adventures in this universe, and iLLOGIKA is creating their own truly engaging experience that lives up to the name of this beloved property. We are proud to say that A Quiet Place is the first game we will be releasing by an external studio from the growing Saber publishing label,” added Todd Hollenshead, Head of Publishing at Saber Interactive.

A Quiet Place, starring Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe premiered in 2018. The first film of the franchise followed a husband and wife protecting their kids in a post-apocalyptic Earth inundated by terrifying monsters. The sequel, A Quiet Place II, dropped amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Another film inspired by the Krasinski film is in the works for a 2023 release. The original film was nominated for best achievement in sound editing for the 2019 Oscar Awards.

Among Saber’s previous titles are The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition, WWE 2K Battlegrounds, NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 and SnowRunner. iLLOGIKA is known for co-developing a number of games including Cuphead and Spongebob Squarepants Krusty Cook-Off.