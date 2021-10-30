‘A Million Little Things’ Sets Ratings Series Highs In Live+7 Percentage Lifts

Always a big delayed viewing gainer, ABC’s A Million Little Things set new high bench marks with its Oct. 6 episode. After seven days of TV playback, the ensemble drama more than tripled its Live+Same Day adults 18-49 rating, posting growth of +250% from Live+SD to Live+7 (0.2 rating to 0.7).

A Million Little Things also more than doubled its overall audience after seven days of TV playback, jumping by +135% in total viewers (1.7 million to 4.0 million). These was the ABC series’ biggest percentage playback increases ever in both total viewers (+135%) and adults 18-49 (+250%). They also set new highs for L+7 percentage increases on any network this broadcast season.

The +250% demo lift was the biggest for any telecast on any night on the major networks in 6 months — since CBS’ Clarice on 4/1/21; the +135% total viewership increase was the largest in 5 months — since ABC’s Big Sky on 5/4/21.