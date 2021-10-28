Chinaza Uche Joins Zach Braff’s MGM Drama ‘A Good Person’

EXCLUSIVE: Chinaza Uche (Dickinson) is joining Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Zoe Lister-Jones, Molly Shannon and Celeste O’Connor in A Good Person, the feature Zach Braff is directing for MGM, which is currently in production.

Braff’s follow-up to 2017 heist comedy Going in Style follows Allison (Pugh), whose life falls apart following her involvement in a fatal accident. In the ensuing years, it is the unlikely relationship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Freeman) that helps her inevitably live a life worth living.

Uche will play Nathan, who has contended with much childhood abuse in the past and faces a tragic loss in the present, trying to move on to create a new life for himself in Manhattan.

Braff and Pugh are producing the film with Killer Films and Elevation Films. MGM acquired it for distribution in North American and international markets including Latin America, Scandinavia, Russia, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, India, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, among other markets.

Uche is perhaps best known for his series-regular role as Henry opposite Hailee Steinfeld in Apple TV+ comedy series Dickinson. The actor also has appeared on the TV side in Fear the Walking Dead, Little America, The Blacklist and more. He’s appeared on the big screen in Bradley Parker’s horror-thriller The Devil Below and Jonathan Demme’s musical dramedy Ricki and the Flash, among other titles.

