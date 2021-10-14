‘4400’: Kausar Mohammed, Wilder Yari & Theo Germaine Join The CW Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Kausar Mohammed (The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night), Wilder Yari (The L Word: Generation Q) and Theo Germaine (The Politician) are set for heavily recurring roles in 4400, the CW’s reimagining of the 2004-07 USA Network sci-fi drama series.

Based on the original TV series created by Scott Peters and Renee Echevarria, 4400 hails from Riverdale co-executive producer Ariana Jackson, who wrote the pilot; Sunil Nayar; and Anna Fricke and Laura Terry of Pursued By a Bear.

In 4400, over the last century at least 4,400 people who were overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise marginalized vanished without a trace off the face of the planet. Last night, inexplicably, they were all returned in an instant to Detroit having not aged a day and with no memory of what happened to them. As the government races to understand the phenomenon, analyze the potential threat and contain the story, Jharrel (Joseph David-Jones), an empathetic social worker, and Keisha (Ireon Roach), a hardened community corrections officer, are among the civil servants called upon to deal with the uncanny refugees.

Mohammed will play Soraya, a friend of Jharrel’s who works in IT and is one of the people called in to help process the thousands of returnees who descend on Detroit out of nowhere. An acknowledged sci-fi nerd, she herself can’t even grasp the bizarre possibilities that might be responsible for the return of all these people.

Yari is Jessica, an agent with the DHS who is all business when she’s called in to work on the mystery of the thousands of people who have simply appeared out of the blue in Detroit. She’s been romantically involved with Keisha (Ireon Roach), a Detroit parole officer, for six months, and is glad Keisha has also been called in to work on the bizarre situation.

Germaine portrays Noah, one of the 4400 that mysteriously appeared on Belle Isle. Noah – like Mildred (Autumn Best) and Hayden (AMARR) – is a teenager who has been separated from family and home (though Noah has been taken from the very recent past). These three bond together to find normal in the chaos and explore their new circumstances.

4400 also stars Brittany Adebumola as Shanice, TL Thompson as Andre, Jaye Ladymore as Claudette, Derrick A. King as Rev. Johnston, Khailah Johnson as Ladonna and Cory Jeacoma as Logan.

Jackson, Nayar, Fricke and Terry executive produce. CBS Studios is the studio.

Mohammed wrote and stars in the holiday romcom The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night, directed by Fawzia Mirza, which world premiered at TIFF 2021, and is currently being developed into a feature film. Mohammed is featured in this year’s ViacomCBS Diversity 2021 Showcase and plays series lead in Paul Feig’s dramedy, East of La Brea. Mohammed is repped by DDO Artists Chicago, LEWK Management, and Eric Feig Entertainment & Media Law.

Yari was most recently seen on the second season of Showtime’s hit drama series The L Word: Generation Q. On the film side, they recently wrapped production on Kryzz Gautier’s sci-fi short film, Keep Delete, release date TBA. Yari is repped by Pantheon Talent and Entertainment Lab.

Germaine will next star in John Logan’s untitled feature directorial debut for Blumhouse formerly known as Whistler Camp. Germaine is best known for Ryan Murphy’s The Politician for Netflix, as well as Abby McEnany’s Work In Progress executive produced by Lilly Wachowski for Showtime. Germaine is repped by Gray Talent Group, Avalon Management, and Frankfurt Kumit Klein & Selz.