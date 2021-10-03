‘3 Body Problem’: MCU’s Benedict Wong, Tsai Chin, ‘GoT’s John Bradley & Liam Cunningham Among 12 Cast In Netflix Series

Netflix’s 3 Body Problem, a series adaptation of Liu Cixin’s sci-fi trilogy, has set a cast of 12 actors including Benedict Wong (Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Tsai Chin (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), and Game of Thrones alums John Bradley and Liam Cunningham. The series hails from Game of Thrones‘ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who serve as showrunners and executive producers under their overall deal with Netflix. Alexander Woo co-created the series with the GoT duo and will serve as executive producer and writer under his deal with Netflix.

Also joining the cast are Jovan Adepo (When They See Us), Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver), Jess Hong (Inked: The Brokenwood Mysteries), Marlo Kelly (Dare Me), Alex Sharp (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Zine Tseng and Saamer Usmani (The Mauritanian).

(Top L-R) Jovan Adepo, Eiza Gonzalez, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, (Bottom L-R) Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng and Saamer Usami Netflix

3 Body Problem is a dramatic series inspired by Liu’s epic science fiction trilogy, which tells the story of what happens when humanity discovers that we are not alone in the universe. The first book tells the story of Ye Wenjie, who, following her father’s death at the hands of the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution, attempts to help aliens invade Earth, while different factions on Earth plan different ways of welcoming the extra-terrestrials. It originally was serialized in Science Fiction World in 2006 before being published in 2008.

Beyond unveiling the first round of cast members, Netflix did not share any addition details about the actors’ roles.

3 Body Problem will be co-executive produced by series director Derek Tsang. Bernadette Caulfield executive produces, alongside Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman and Nena Rodrigue for T Street Productions. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder, The Three-Body Universe, also executive produce. Additional EPs are Plan B Entertainment, and Rosamund Pike and Robie Uniackeare for Primitive Streak.