20th TV Ups Chris Cikowski To VP Animation

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Television has promoted Chris Cikowski to Vice President of the studio’s animation unit.

Cikowski has risen through the ranks, beginning as an assistant on the comedy team at the former 20th Century Fox Television studio. He was soon tapped to work directly under the former 20th Century Fox Television studio President Jonnie Davis, where he spent a few years before leaving to work as a coordinator under the film and television director McG. From there, he found his dream job in Marci Proietto’s 20th Television Animation production unit starting as a manager, and was promoted twice before making Vice President.

Cikowski is a native of Philadelphia and a graduate of Loyola Marymount University’s Film Program where he spent three semesters in the Disney ABC Internship program working at the Disney Channel and ABC Network. His first job out of school was as assistant to television producer Aaron Kaplan.

As VP Animation, Cikowski’s current assignments include Hulu’s upcoming Koala Man from Justin Roiland, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, and Fox’s Duncanville (Amy Poehler, Mike Scully, Julie Thacker-Scully) and The Great North (Minty Lewish, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin). He is currently developing Standing By for Hulu from Dan Levy and Ally Pankiu, and How To Be Black from Baratunde Thurston, Courtney Lilly, Laurence Fishburne and Helen Sugland and The Hobblepots from Ben Schwartz , Mortal Media and Rooster Teeth for ABC.