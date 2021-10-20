20th Television’s Gloria Fan Joins Disney Branded Television As Head Of Current Series

Gloria Fan, former VP Current Programming at 20th Television, has joined Disney Branded Television as head of Current Series.

In the newly created role, Fan will oversee original series for both Disney Channel and Disney+, reporting to Reena Singh, SVP Development and Current Series.

At Disney Channel, Fan will oversee such series as Sulphur Springs, Emmy-nominated Raven’s Home, and upcoming Ultraviolet & Black Scorpion; and for Disney+, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and the upcoming Sneakerella, National Treasure and the Beauty & The Beast prequel.

Most recently, Fan’s work has included National Geographic’s scripted series Genius and The Hot Zone, FX’s Mayans M.C., NBC’s Ordinary Joe and Showtime’s Homeland.

She also worked to develop Amazon Studios’ The Promised Neverland, based on the popular Japanese manga/anime; Freeform’s Aznbbygrl with Natalie Chaidez and Dinh Thai; and the series adaptation of ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible. She also shepherded Hulu’s House of Broken Angels, based on the novel about a Mexican-American family in East Los Angeles.

Fan began as a feature producer at Mosaic Productions and Atlas Entertainment, where she produced films such as Tom Tykwer’s International with Clive Owen and Naomi Watts, as well as several genre movies including Shutter, Season of the Witch and Stephen King and Joe Hill’s In the Tall Grass.