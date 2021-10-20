20th Century Lands Rights To ‘Darby Harper Wants You To Know’ Starring Storm Reid

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Studios has acquired the spec script Darby Harper Wants You to Know starring Storm Reid, with Footprint Features and A Seed & Wings set to produce. The film will be executive produced by A Seed & Wings, the multimedia production house founded by Reid and Robyn Simpson.

The story follows Darby Harper, who after suffering a near-death experience as a child is granted the ability to see ghosts. To combat the existential boredom of high school, she runs a side business counseling local spirits in her spare time. When an unexpected occurrence happens between Darby and Capri, the most popular girl at her high school, Darby reluctantly agrees to help her and in the process learns how to fit in with the living world again.

The spec was penned by Wenonah Wilms and Becca Greene and will be directed by Silas Howard. Adam Saunders, Eddie Rubin and Mac Hendrickson of Footprint Features will produce the project, which can be described as Mean Girls meets The Sixth Sense.

The film is scheduled to begin production in December.

A Seed & Wings was founded in 2020 by Reid and Simpson with the intention of building an independent multimedia production house rooted in the narratives that forge multicultural conversations, entertain, educate and uplift.

Reid recently wrapped production on the sequel to Searching, in which she stars. She can be seen next in the second season of HBO’s Euphoria. She is repped by CAA, Management 360 and Felker Toczek Suddleson and Abramson.