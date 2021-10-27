World Series Opener Ratings Rise From 2020 With Atlanta Victory; ‘The Bachelorette’ Slips

The Atlanta Braves hit it out of the park, quite literally, on Tuesday as the 2021 World Series made its primetime-topping debut on Fox.

The game, which saw the Braves beat the Houston Astros 6-2, drew the evening’s highest demo rating and most viewers, per Nielsen fast affiliates. Earning a 2.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and 10.10 million viewers in early numbers, the Game 1 was up from llast year’s first game (1.8, 7.22M) between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

Despite topping the previous year’s numbers, last night’s opening game was still no match for the pre-pandemic Game 1 in 2019 (3.4, 12.6M).

Broadcasting the World Series helped Fox top Tuesday’s primetime for the first time since the new season began. Following behind the sports coverage on Fox were NBC’s The Voice (0.7, 6.44M) and ABC’s The Bachelorette (0.6, 2.72M). The Voice climbed in the demo, while The Bachelorette stepped down a tenth to tie with NBC’s newbie La Brea (0.6, 5.05M) as the night’s third highest-rated program.

CBS, for a second night in a row, featured reruns of its original programming. Tuesday’s audiences saw reruns of the network’s FBI slate.

Queens followed The Bachelorette on ABC, but dropped slightly in both viewers and demo rating from its premiere last week. Over at The CW, DC’s Stargirl is heading into its season finale steady with a slight bump in viewership. Supergirl, which is set to end its six-season run next week, was also steady.