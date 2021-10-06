Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Come Out On Top At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards — Complete Winners List

Remy Ma accepts the award for Best Hip Hop Video on behalf of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were the big winners at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, sharing statuettes for Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video and Best Collaboration, for their work on Atlantic Records single “WAP.”

Tyler, the Creator, Jay Z and Lil Baby followed with two wins each—the former, receiving the inaugural Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award presented by LL Cool J, along with trophies for Best Live Performer and Hip Hop Album of the Year. Jay Z won the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Impact Track awards for his Nipsey Husslee collaboration “What It Feels Like”; Lil Baby, meanwhile, claimed Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Best Duo or Group, sharing the latter prize with Lil Durk.

Related Story Sean Gupta Becomes ViacomCBS SVP Of Streaming Strategy, Shifting From BET Networks Role

This year’s I Am Hip Hop honor went to Nelly. Yung Bleu, Saweetie, Missy Elliot, and J. Cole were among additional winners.

Comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean) hosted the ceremony taped at The Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, which was simulcast tonight across BET, BET Her, MTV2 and VH1. The show featured performances by Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, Latto, Tobe Nwige, Fat & Nell, Isaiah Rashad, and Doechii & Kal Banx, among others.

An encore presentation of the award show will be broadcast on BET October 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

For now, though, the entire 2021 winners list can be found below:

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” – TYLER, THE CREATOR

SONG OF THE YEAR

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

LIL BABY

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

YUNG BLEU

BEST COLLABORATION

CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP

BEST DUO OR GROUP

LIL BABY & LIL DURK

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

TYLER, THE CREATOR

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

J. COLE

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW

LITTLE SIMZ (UK)

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

MISSY ELLIOTT

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ SCHEME

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

HIT-BOY

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

SAWEETIE

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

GENIUS

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

JAY-Z – “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE” (NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z)

IMPACT TRACK

NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z – “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE”