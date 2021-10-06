Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion Come Out On Top At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards — Complete Winners List

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion were the big winners at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, sharing statuettes for Song of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video and Best Collaboration, for their work on Atlantic Records single “WAP.”
Tyler, the Creator, Jay Z and Lil Baby followed with two wins each—the former, receiving the inaugural Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award presented by LL Cool J, along with trophies for Best Live Performer and Hip Hop Album of the Year. Jay Z won the Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse and Impact Track awards for his Nipsey Husslee collaboration “What It Feels Like”; Lil Baby, meanwhile, claimed Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Best Duo or Group, sharing the latter prize with Lil Durk.
This year’s I Am Hip Hop honor went to Nelly. Yung Bleu, Saweetie, Missy Elliot, and J. Cole were among additional winners.
Comedy supergroup 85 South (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean) hosted the ceremony taped at The Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta, which was simulcast tonight across BET, BET Her, MTV2 and VH1. The show featured performances by Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, Latto, Tobe Nwige, Fat & Nell, Isaiah Rashad, and Doechii & Kal Banx, among others.
An encore presentation of the award show will be broadcast on BET October 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.
For now, though, the entire 2021 winners list can be found below:
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST” – TYLER, THE CREATOR
SONG OF THE YEAR
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
LIL BABY
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
YUNG BLEU
BEST COLLABORATION
CARDI B FEAT. MEGAN THEE STALLION – WAP
BEST DUO OR GROUP
LIL BABY & LIL DURK
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
TYLER, THE CREATOR
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
J. COLE
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
LITTLE SIMZ (UK)
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
MISSY ELLIOTT
DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ SCHEME
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
HIT-BOY
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
SAWEETIE
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
GENIUS
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
JAY-Z – “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE” (NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z)
IMPACT TRACK
NIPSEY HUSSLE FEAT. JAY-Z – “WHAT IT FEELS LIKE”
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.