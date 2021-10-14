108 Media Boards Japanese Tragicomedy ‘Performing Kaoru’s Funeral’

EXCLUSIVE: 108 Media, the production, finance and distribution company headquartered in Toronto and London, has boarded Noriko Yuasa’s upcoming Japanese tragicomedy Performing Kaoru’s Funeral.

The company will act as a co-producer on the project and will also handle worldwide sales, including at the upcoming Busan International Film Festival. The film is not yet cast.

Directed by Yuasa (Coming Back Sunny), the pic tells the story of Jun Yokotani, bound by obligations of death to honour his estranged ex-wife Kaoru’s passing before he can begin life anew. Completely incompatible, Yokotani and Kaoru’s daughter (also named Kaoru) must change their lives completely as they try to create a new family while performing Kaoru’s funeral.

Takato Nishi wrote he screenplay. Mika Shimoeda is producing, with Takeo Hisamatsu of MyWay Movies co-producing. Filming will begin in January 2022 in Japan and will last four weeks.

Yuasa said, “This project focuses on the domestic phenomenon of funerals in Japan is not just simple personal matter, it’s shared with everyone and definitely meaningful. The film depicts the universal theme of humankind to say their final goodbyes and restart is sure to be the key to bringing empathy and excitement to the world and posting people’s lives.”

Ryo Ebe, Managing Director of 108 Media (North East Asia), added, “We are delighted to confirm production of this brilliant story. Striking at the heart of what it means to become family while acknowledging the past within, Performing Kaoru’s Funeral welcomes the complexity of passions at the heart of our identities.”