Yasmine Pearl Joins UTA As Talent Agent

Yasmine Pearl has joined UTA as an agent in the Talent division.

She will be based in Los Angeles, and will report to Partners and Co-Heads of Motion Picture Talent, Chris Hart and Jay Gassner.

“Yasmine is a highly respected agent with a fantastic eye for talent. We have admired her approach to representation and watched her successfully build her clients’ careers,” said Hart and Gassner in a joint statement. “We are so excited that she will be joining our team.”

“My job as an agent is to believe in my clients dreams and to help them come true,” added Pearl. “I look forward to helping my clients grow at UTA, discovering the next generation of talent with their own dreams, and to grow alongside them.”

Pearl joins UTA from WME, where she’d worked since 2018. Prior to her tenure at that agency, she was a manager at First Access Entertainment. She launched her career at the Osbrink Agency.

Pearl was previously named “Adult Theatrical Agent of the Year” at the Talent Managers Association’s Heller Awards. She has worked over the years with a wide array of talent, ranging from industry veterans to up-and-comers, including Chanté Adams, Courtney B. Vance, Andra Day, Marsai Martin, André 3000, Jada Pinkett Smith, Algee Smith, Eiza González, Alisha Wainwright and Dominique Fishback, among others.